Later Tax Deadline This Year

Don’t freak out if you haven’t finished your taxes. Taxpayers are picking up a few extra days to get their returns into the IRS.

The usual April 15 deadline falls on Saturday this year. That would normally push the deadline to Monday. But Monday is a holiday in the District of Columbia, so by law, the filing deadline is extended until Tuesday.

Monday is Emancipation Day in the nation’s capital. It marks the day in 1862 in which 3,100 slaves living in the capital were freed.

If Tuesday’s deadline is still too soon, taxpayers can request an automatic six-month extension.

The IRS says nearly 40 million taxpayers have yet to file their returns.