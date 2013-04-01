Student Accused of Sex Assaults

A Kansas Wesleyan University student has been arrested in connection with alleged sex crimes, after two fellow female students reported sex assaults.

According to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester, officers arrested 18 year-old Terrance Williams, from Garland, TX, after two KWU students detailed events of sexual assaults that happened on campus.

Police say that the victims were assaulted in one of the dorms. on three separate instances, between the start of school in August and now. One victim reported one instance of sexual assault, while the other reported two with Williams.

Williams has been charged with three counts of rape, one count of sexual battery and one count of criminal restraint.

Williams was a student at Kansas Wesleyan as well as a member of the football team.

