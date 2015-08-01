Historic Salina Depot May Get New Life

The historic limestone building in the 300 block of North Santa Fe dates back to 1887, when it was built by the Missouri Pacific Railroad and operated as a depot.

A crumbling, century old historic train station in Downtown Salina might soon get new life as “Salina Office Station”.

In a special meeting Wednesday morning Salina City Commissioner unanimously approved a request to apply for a Kansas Small Cities Community Development Block Grant from the Kansas Department of Commerce to help fund the project. If approved, the grant will require a 25 percent match, or $90,363. The matching money will be privately funded by the applicant.

Plans are for “Salina Office Station” to be commercial office space. There are already tenants ready for nearly all of the office space inside, with only one space still open.

The goal is for construction to begin as soon as possible, with the facility ready to move-in by late spring.

If approved for the grant, this would be the fifth Kansas Small Cities Community Development Block Grant to fund a Salina project. other include:

2012 – Salina Housing

2002 – Salina Emergency Aid

2001 – EconDev

1994 – Salina Public Library

Deadline to apply for a Kansas Small Cities Community Development Block Grant is December 1st.

