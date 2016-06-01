Hike Into the Night at Tuttle Creek State Park

If stepping into the unknown and going on an expedition is something that sounds fun to you, and you’re not too scared of the dark, here’s an event with your name on it – Tuttle Creek State Park’s Nite Hike. On Oct. 6, adventure-seeking hikers will embark on an hour-long hike through Tuttle Creek State Park from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The hike is limited to the first 50 people who sign up. To secure your spot, call (785) 539-7941 or e-mail TuttleCreekSP@KS.gov.

The group will meet at the Tuttle Creek State Park office, 5800A River Pond Rd., prior to hiking into the dark. Hikers are encouraged to wear hiking-appropriate shoes, and bring water and a flashlight, glow stick or headlamp.

Grab a friend, lace up, and hike into the night!

Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism story

