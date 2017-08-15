Hardy: “All In” for USD 305

USD 305 interim Superintendent Dr. James Hardy

Students returned to class around Salina this week as USD 305 interim Superintendent Dr. James Hardy leads the district into the 2017 – 2018 school year.

Dr. Hardy joined in on the KSAL Morning News Tuesday after nearly two months on the job since taking over for Bill Hall who moved to Missouri for another career opportunity.

Hardy says he won’t let the interim title slow his passion for progress in education.

“When I talked to the staff, one thing I told them is I’m all in,” Hardy said.

“I always had this little thing in the back of my mind – like interims are like people who are just floating through, just kind of sitting on the bench. Man I don’t know any other way I am 100-percent all in for our staff and students and the community.”

“So the interim really doesn’t mean anything to me because I don’t know how to do business any other way.”

Hardy is the former Superintendent of the Chanute School District and brings 28 years of education experience to Salina.

All USD 305 students have returned for the new school year. .

School Hours:

Elementary Schedule 8:30 – 3:25

Middle and High School Schedule 7:45 – 2:40

Other Salina area school districts are also set to begin classes. Start dates for Salina area schools include:

Salina Christian Academy Monday, August 14th

Ell-Saline Wednesday, August 16th

Southeast of Saline Thursday, August 17th

Salina Catholic Schools Wednesday, August 23rd