Four Individuals Steal Thousands of Dollars Worth of Cell Phones

KSAL Staff - September 11, 2017 10:47 am

Salina Police are looking for four individuals after they stole 58 cell phones from Sam’s Club at 2919 Market Place.

Authorities say three females and one male entered Sam’s Club at the same time on Sept. 8 between 4:45 p.m. and 5:05 p.m.

The subjects then went to the cell phone area inside of the store, where they were able to cut the lock on the case that was holding the phones. The subjects then stole 58 cell phones, concealing them as they left together in a dark SUV.

The value of the cell phones is a combined $41,145.

Salina Police are working with the store to receive security camera images of the suspects.

 

