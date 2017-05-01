A unique event this weekend will celebrate the natural side of Salina, and positive environmental impacts that are being made in the community. Get outdoors and celebrate your place in nature and your community at the Discover Salina Naturally festival.

This one-of-a-kind festival introduces young families to local history, children to nature and entertainingly educates the community on the value of a responsible and sustainable future. It offers over 60 participating demonstrators, historical reenactors, artists, booths, vendors and clubs. Enjoy delicious food, entertainment, kids activities and more. It all happens Sunday, May 7, from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Lakewood Park in northeast Salina. There will be temporary signs to help direct visitors to the free festival.

Step into the past with historical reenactors, take a nature walk or watch a tai chi or kite flying demonstration, learn about planting partners and more. Appreciate the beauty of art, look at the sun using a powerful telescope, keep time to amazing entertainment, smell all-natural soap and envision the future with doable and practical ideas from dynamic exhibitors. Children will especially want to search out the activity and craft areas that are just for them.

Live entertainment is offered throughout the day, with each performer or group bringing a unique sound and approach to the music. It all kicks off with Mattson & Weaver at 11:00, followed by Treehouse with Tim & Sarah Crews at noon. Then at 1, stop by to hear Cheryl Rutz and the Lewis Street Soul, followed by Ashley Wheeler at 2. Normal Reaction brings it all home, playing from 3-4p. And Thad Beach will be in the children’s area with his fun participatory music from 11:30 until 1:30.

And when all this fun makes you hungry, visit one of our food vendors featuring traditional, vegetarian and vegan fare. Food vendors include Umami Bowl, Chapmans Take Away, Monica’s Homemade Mexican Food, Charlie’s Pizza Taco, JNJ’s Fun-du, Little B’s Tropical Sno, Prairieland Market and BARK.

Parking is at Lakewood Middle school (enter from Ohio) and Great Plains Manufacturing. Free CityGo buses will provide shuttle service to the park. It’s free to enter. From things to do to things to buy—from animals to archery—it’s at the Discover Salina Naturally festival. Come on out and enjoy five hours of fun that builds community and promotes sustainability by celebrating where we’ve been, who we are and how we can envision the future. Bring your friends, bring your family or come on your own – but don’t miss this treat for all of your senses – Discover Salina Naturally – at Lakewood Park in Salina.