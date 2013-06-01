Woman Crashes Into Creek

Saline County Sheriff Office Photo

A woman from Colby survived a plunge into Mulberry Creek after her truck crossed the median Wednesday evening.

Saline County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to mile post #253 on Interstate-70 around 6:15pm after 25-year-old Ashalee Tankersley was driving westbound and lost control of her 2014 GMC Sierra pickup.

The truck hurled down the bank and crashed into the creek bed.

Tankersley was transported to Salina Regional Health Center with a possible broken leg.

Sheriff Roger Soldan says they suspect alcohol played a role in the crash.

Tankersley was not wearing a seat belt.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story or website may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.