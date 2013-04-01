Car Thief Caught on Salina Auto Lot

Staff members from a couple of Salina auto dealerships joined forces to stop a man from driving off in a stolen Jeep.

Police officers were called to Marshall Motors, 3500 South 9th at 2:15pm on Tuesday after a man from Lincolnville, Kansas jumped into a Jeep Cherokee that was parked in the service bay and drove off.

Police say 33-year-old Calvin Hinz did not get far as staff from both Marshall Motors and neighboring dealership Long McArthur Ford worked together in the parking lot to block his escape with vehicles.

According to Police Sergeant Jim Feldman, staff at Long McArthur Ford noticed Hinz was acting in a strange manner on their lot, asking for vehicle keys and walking from car to car. They called their neighbor to the south and told staff at Marshall Motors to be on the lookout for him.

Moments later Hinz was seen driving the Jeep out of the service bay at Marshall Motors.

He is now facing charges for theft and driving while suspended.