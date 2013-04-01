Bill Gaither Coming to Salina

A multi-Grammy Award-winning gospel performer is coming to Salina. The Gaither Vocal Band is coming to the Tony’s Pizza Events Center.

According to the venue, Gaither will host a spectacular evening of music, laughter and encouragement.

Named ASCAP’s Songwriters of the Century, Bill and Gloria Gaither have written more than 700 popular gospel songs throughout their multi-decade career, including favorite standards “He

Touched Me,” Because He Lives,” and “There’s Just Something About That Name.” Since 1992, when Gaither began recording the celebrated Homecoming series of DVDs and CDs, most every

volume has gone gold or platinum with sales totaling approximately 100 million volumes. The programs appear regularly on television networks around the world.

The evening with Bill Gaither & the Gaither Vocal Band at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center in Salina will celebrate timeless themes of faith, unity and eternal hope

The Gaither Vocal Bandwill perform in Salina on Saturday, June 17th.

Tickets go on sale 10:00 AM Monday, April 17th. Complete information, including ticket pricing, is available at www.bicentennialcenter.com, www.gaither.com, or www.premierproductions.com.