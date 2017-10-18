AUDIO: David Beaty Press Conference 10/17

The Kansas football season continues to spiral out of control.

KU was whipped by Iowa State on Saturday, falling to the Cyclones 45-0. The Jayhawks are now 1-5 in 2017.

Kansas barely racked up 100 yards of total offense, finishing with 106. Quarterbacks Carter Stanley and Peyton Bender combined for 44 yards on 11 completions. The Hawks accumulated just 62 rushing yards on 33 carries.

Punter Cole Moos had 13 kicks for 495 yards. But, KU gave up a punt return for a touchdown. Moos also bobbled a snap and had one go over his head.

Iowa State’s offense picked up 318 yards. QB Kyle Kempt was 13-of-20 passing for 122 yards and a score.

Kansas heads to Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday. The Hawks battle No. 4 TCU in primetime. Kickoff is at 7 pm, pregame at 5:30 on Real Country 101.7.

On Tuesday, coach David Beaty met with media members to rehash the Iowa State loss and preview the contest versus TCU.