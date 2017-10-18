AUDIO: Cobb Cherishes State Championship

Throughout her high school, Ellie Cobb had to patiently wait. Every year, there was someone ahead of her.

This year, the senior pounced on the opportunity.

Cobb set the tone early and cruised to a Class 5A state golf championship, winning by eight strokes. Cobb shot an even-par 71 to claim the title.

Last year, Cobb had her best high-school finish, taking sixth after winning a playoff. As a sophomore, she took 11th after tying for the same place in her first year of high school.

In 2017, Cobb was two-under after nine holes. She had no issues building a four-stroke cushion.

As Cobb approached the final green, she knew she achieved her dream.

1150 KSAL sports director Pat Strathman had a chance to meet up with Cobb.