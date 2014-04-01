Assaria Drug Arrest

A man in Assaria was arrested on drug related charges after he was found sleeping in his car at the park, just blocks from his home.

Deputies were called Friday morning around 7:30am to investigate a man asleep in a Honda Civic with the motor running and the back window broken out in the 100 block of N. Fairchilds.

Derek Jore, 36 was taken into custody after deputies found him with a pot pipe in his left hand and a bag of pot on the console.

Authorities confiscated 30-grams of marijuana, 33-grams of methamphetamine and 10-grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms from his vehicle.

Jore is now facing a host of drug charges for possession, distribution and paraphernalia.