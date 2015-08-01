Another Fake $50 Bill Used

Salina Police are asking the public’s help in locating a man who has now passed fake money at two Salina businesses.

Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the second occurrence happened on Monday, August 28 at 1100 E. Iron at Casey’s General Store.

The suspect in question a black male in his mid-20s passed a fake $50 bill at the store.

Police say that this suspect matches the description of a previous incident from last week at the Dillon’s Super Center at 2350 Planet Ave. in Salina.

In that incident, the suspect passed multiple fake $50 bills with a blue hue color when trying to purchase a Visa debit card.

Salina Police were able to capture an image of the suspect from the incident at Dillon’s.