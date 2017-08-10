Abilene Man Charged with Battery, Theft

An Abilene man wanted on a warrant for hitting his girlfriend and stealing her SUV was arrested in Assaria.

Deputies with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office took 42-year-old David Carleton into custody on Tuesday in connection to an alleged assault that began with an argument in a car.

Sheriff Roger Soldan says back on May 29, Carleton and his girlfriend were arguing in her vehicle. She pulled her 2006 Mazda Tribute over in the 2200 block of E. Water Well Road and jumped out after he allegedly hit her in the face.

A witness drove up to help as Carleton took the wheel of the SUV and drove away.

The Mazda, valued at $2500, was recovered the next day in Dickinson County.

Carleton is now facing charges that could include aggravated battery and theft of property.

Carleton was on the August list of Salina’s Most Wanted