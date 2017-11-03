A Love of Store and Community

The Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank received a $500 donation.

One of Salina’s largest employers Friday celebrated a grand re-opening of one of its stores.

Company executives and local staff gathered to celebrate the completion of a major remodel at the Dillons grocery store at 2350 Planet Avenue. At the same time, they unveiled a new online grocery service, made a total of $1,000 in donations to a couple of Salina organizations that feed the hungry, and vowed to do their part in wiping out hunger with a company-wide “Zero Hunger / Zero Waste” effort.

Dillons acquired the store on Planet Avenue in Salina in 1990. In 2002 they added a fuel station. This year, the store underwent a major remodel which includes a new local online grocery shopping service.

Sheila Lowrie from Dillons told KSAL News the new online ClickList service has proved popular everywhere it is available. She said the process is very simple.

ClickList Process:

Customers order on-line at www.dillons.com/clicklist or the Dillons mobile app. Here, the customer creates his/her shopping list, selects a pick-up time, and then places the on-line order. Next, a Dillons ClickList associate hand picks the order and stores it in temperature-appropriate zones until the customer arrives. Last, the customer pulls his/her vehicle up in the designated pick-up lane and a ClickList associate loads the order in their car.

On-line orders can be created on computers or smart phones with internet access or the Dillons mobile app.

Same-Day pick up is available.

Curbside pick-up may be scheduled 7 days a week from 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

As an introductory offer, Dillons will waive the $4.95 service charge for each customer’s first three orders.

Payment is made on-line via debit or credit card.

Digital coupons and special bonus offers electronically linked to a customer’s loyalty card will automatically redeem to reduce the cost of the order. Paper coupons will be deducted at time of pick up.

If an ordered item is not available, store associates will offer an upgraded substitution to the customer, which the customer may accept or decline.

Pharmacy prescriptions are not included in the program.

The ClickList service is available at the Dillons on Planet Avenue and also at the Dillons on Cloud Street in Salina.

Store Manager Sheryl Henderson said that one of her favorite parts of the remodel is a large heart, painted on an inside wall at the front entrance of the store. “It reminds me everyday how much I love everyone at this store, and how much I love this community,” she said.

As part of the celebration on Friday Dillons presented two $500 donations to the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank and to Salina Central’s Community in Schools program.

Lowrie also spoke about the company’s “Zero Hunger / Zero Waste” effort. The goal is to end hunger and eliminating waste by 2025 across all of the communities Dillons serves.

Lowrie said that 40 percent of the food produced in the United States does not get eaten, and instead ends up in a landfill. At the same time, 1 in 8 people in the United States go hungry.

Dillons employs over 500 people in Salina, including about 150 at the newly remodeled Planet Avenue grocery store.

