Task Force to Question Kansas DCF

The Kansas Child Welfare Task Force is looking for answers from the state Department for Children and Families.

The task force met in Topeka yesterday and asked DCF representatives why the agency was not aware of more than 70 missing foster children. The department is also accused of asking an employee to shred notes from meetings and not document anything following a child’s death.

Task force members are seeking improvements in how the state protects abused and neglected children.

