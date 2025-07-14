Fire Destroys Shed, Tractor and More

Fire destroys a large storage shed east of New Cambria.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that volunteers from Rural Fire District #5 responded to a call Sunday night around 10:20pm to 2529 North Kipp Road.

Deputies say the owners were just heading to bed when they heard a loud pop outside and noticed their detached shed was engulfed in flames. Raymond and Jolene Dreher were able to save their chickens by opening the door on the hen house before the fire consumed the rest of the building.

Investigators are still searching for how the fire started. A tractor, UTV, numerous tools, grills and personal items were all burned up. Loss is listed between $100,000 to $120,000.

No one was injured in the blaze.

Photos courtesy: Saline Co. Sheriffs Office