Fire Destroys House, Barn

A couple of aging structures on a farmstead were destroyed by fire on Monday.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that around 1:34pm, volunteers from Rural Fire Department #5 were sent to a property in the 3000 block of North Gypsum Valley Road.

Deputies say upon arrival they observed an old barn that was engulfed in flames. Moments later the flames jumped over to the house and consumed it. Sheriff Soldan says the cause of the fire is still unknown.

The property had live, electrical power – but a controlled burn just two days prior could have rekindled in a nearby hedgerow. No damage estimate was available. No one had been living there and no one was injured.

The property is located between New Cambria and Solomon in Saline County and is owned by 67-year-old Billy Jeffrey.

Photos courtesy: Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office