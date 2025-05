A Saline County tractor goes up in flames.

Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that fire crews were sent to a field just north of I-70 on Saturday afternoon after a 1974 Case 970 tractor caught fire. Deputies say Jarold Ross of Salina used the machine the day before and parked it on a field in the 2200 block of N. 5th Street on Friday.

The cause of Saturday’s fire is still undetermined.

Loss is listed at $10,000.

Photos Courtesy Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office