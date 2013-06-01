Police Investigating Home Invasion

Salina Police are investigating an alleged incident where two masked subjects forced their way into an apartment and stole a wallet.

Police were called to 221 S. 4th St. in Salina and say two masked subjects-one with a gun-forced their way into the apartment and stole a wallet of one of the residents.

Tanner Zamecnik, 21, had his wallet stolen. However, he was later arrested for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Also a resident, but not present during the robbery is Kennan Henderson, 20. He was also arrested for possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and felony paraphernalia.

Police were called to the apartment at 5:30 P.M. Thursday and when the victims became uncooperative, is when the authorities received a warrant to search the residence.

Salina Police are still looking for the masked intruders.