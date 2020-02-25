Winter Weather to Impact Parts of Kansas Again Tuesday

Another round of winter weather is expected to impact much of the state on Tuesday, including central Kansas.

The National Weather Service in Wichita says that rain will impact the area before changing to snow early on Tuesday. Snow will last until the early evening hours.

One to two inches of snow can be expected along Interstate-70 by afternoon Tuesday. The National Weather Service warns that while accumulation on roadways may be minimal, be cautious because untreated bridges and overpasses may become slick on Tuesday.