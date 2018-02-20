CLOSINGS, CANCELLATIONS, ROAD CONDITIONS

Businesses

Rolling Hills Zoo is Closed Tuesday

Schools

USD 112 Central Plains 2 Hour Delay on Tuesday

USD 240 Twin Valley Closed Tuesday

USD 273 Beloit Delayed 2 hours Tuesday

USD 299 Sylvan Grove Delayed 2 hours Tuesday. No morning Kindergarten

USD 306 Southeast of Saline Closed Tuesday

USD 307 Ell-Saline Closed Tuesday. No evening activities.

USD 327 Ellsworth Opening Late 2 hours Tuesday

USD 393 Solomon Closed Tuesday

USD 397 Centre Closed Tuesday

USD 400 Smoky Valley Closed Tuesday

USD 410 Hillsboro Opening Late 2 hours Tuesday

USD 419 Canton Galva Closed Tuesday

USD 435 Abilene Closed Tuesday

USD 473 Chapman Closed Tuesday

USD 487 Herington Closed Tuesday

USD 460 Hesston Closed Tuesday

USD 298 Lincoln 2 Hour Delay Tuesday

Abilene Baptist Academy Closed Tuesday

Cornerstone Classical School will open 2 hours late on Tuesday

Salina Area Technical College Closed Tuesday

Bethany College Delayed until 1:00PM on Tuesday

Government

Fort Riley is operating on a 9 a.m. work call for Tuesday. Employees should contact their supervisor for details or further instruction.

The Eisenhower Presidential Library is closed Tuesday

Sports

Southeast of Saline at Republic County Cancelled. Will not be rescheduled.

Smoky Valley at Hillsboro moved to Thursday

Minneapolis at Russell moved to Thursday

Chapman at Abilene moved to Friday

ROAD CONDITIONS

WEATHER