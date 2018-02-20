CLOSINGS, CANCELLATIONS, ROAD CONDITIONS

Businesses
Rolling Hills Zoo is Closed Tuesday
Schools
USD 112 Central Plains 2 Hour Delay on Tuesday
USD 240 Twin Valley Closed Tuesday
USD 273 Beloit Delayed 2 hours Tuesday
USD 299 Sylvan Grove Delayed 2 hours Tuesday. No morning Kindergarten
USD 306 Southeast of Saline Closed Tuesday
USD 307 Ell-Saline Closed Tuesday. No evening activities.
USD 327 Ellsworth Opening Late 2 hours Tuesday
USD 393 Solomon Closed Tuesday
USD 397 Centre Closed Tuesday
USD 400 Smoky Valley Closed Tuesday
USD 410 Hillsboro Opening Late 2 hours Tuesday
USD 419 Canton Galva Closed Tuesday
USD 435 Abilene Closed Tuesday
USD 473 Chapman Closed Tuesday
USD 487 Herington Closed Tuesday
USD 460 Hesston Closed Tuesday
USD 298 Lincoln 2 Hour Delay Tuesday
Abilene Baptist Academy Closed Tuesday
Cornerstone Classical School will open 2 hours late on Tuesday
Salina Area Technical College Closed Tuesday
Bethany College Delayed until 1:00PM on Tuesday
Government
Fort Riley is operating on a 9 a.m. work call for Tuesday. Employees should contact their supervisor for details or further instruction.
The Eisenhower Presidential Library is closed Tuesday
Sports
Southeast of Saline at Republic County Cancelled. Will not be rescheduled.
Smoky Valley at Hillsboro moved to Thursday
Minneapolis at Russell moved to Thursday
Chapman at Abilene moved to Friday