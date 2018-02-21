Winter Weather Advisory, Icy Blast Coming

Another winter storm will impact much of Kansas, and has prompted a Winter Weather Advisory for a large portion of central and eastern Kansas.

According to the National Weather Service, wintry precipitation will likely start as snow west of I-135 early Wednesday evening, then transition to a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain by late evening, before transitioning to freezing rain and freezing drizzle late Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches is possible over parts of central Kansas, tapering to an inch or less across south central Kansas.

The mixed wintry precipitation will spread northward across the region Wednesday evening and continue for much of the night, before tapering off early Thursday morning.

Freezing drizzle could develop over the area as the accumulating winter precipitation shifts north during the morning hours on Thursday.

The greatest ice accumulations are expected just east of the Kansas turnpike corridor Wednesday night into parts of southeast Kansas.

The ice in central Kansas is more likely to occur after midnight with lighter amounts expected.

South central Kansas is expected to experience a mix of freezing rain and sleet with amounts somewhat more variable tonight, depending on the duration of each precipitation type tonight.

The bulk of the accumulating freezing rain and ice is expected to end before sunrise, though patchy freezing drizzle may continue through Thursday morning, keeping roads, highways and walks slick and dangerous.