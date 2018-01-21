Salina, KS

Now: 44 °

Currently: Partly Cloudy

Hi: 57 ° | Lo: 32 °

Winter Storm, Blizzard Conditions Possible

Todd PittengerJanuary 21, 2018

Officials are warning about what could be a significant winter storm for parts of Kansas late Sunday night into Monday.

According to the National Weather Service, a winter storm will impact central Kansas Sunday night through Monday afternoon. Areas northwest of a Great Bend to Salina line will be impacted, with the heaviest snow expected north of Interstate 70.

Blizzard conditions are expected across northwest Kansas which may lead to closures along Interstate 70 west of Hays or Russell.

While blizzard conditions are expected for portions of northwest Kansas, lighter snow amounts are expected across central Kansas. Most locations in central Kansas will see 1 to 2 inches of snowfall, with the highest amounts north of Interstate 70. Some locally higher amounts are possible north of Russell and Lincoln. The combination of the snow and north wind expected to gust to 35 mph, will lead to hazardous driving conditions from reduced visibility in blowing snow.

The snow will move into central Kansas from western Kansas late Sunday evening. By midnight most areas northwest of a Great Bend to Salina line will see snow and reduced visibility.

By Sunday morning winter weather advisories were already being issued for western and northwest Kansas.

 

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

Bridal and Prom Event Nearing

The most popular event of its kind is in the area is nearly here. Hundreds of brides to be and prom ...

January 21, 2018 Comments

Winter Storm, Blizzard Conditions P...

Top News

January 21, 2018

Wesleyan Bench Shines in Thriller w...

Sports News

January 21, 2018

Central Boys’ Win SIT Record ...

Sports News

January 20, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Kansas Academy of Mathema...
January 20, 2018Comments
“Storm Fury” ...
January 20, 2018Comments
$356,873 Super Kansas Cas...
January 19, 2018Comments
Daddy Daughter Valentine ...
January 19, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018