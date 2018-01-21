Winter Storm, Blizzard Conditions Possible

Officials are warning about what could be a significant winter storm for parts of Kansas late Sunday night into Monday.

According to the National Weather Service, a winter storm will impact central Kansas Sunday night through Monday afternoon. Areas northwest of a Great Bend to Salina line will be impacted, with the heaviest snow expected north of Interstate 70.

Blizzard conditions are expected across northwest Kansas which may lead to closures along Interstate 70 west of Hays or Russell.

While blizzard conditions are expected for portions of northwest Kansas, lighter snow amounts are expected across central Kansas. Most locations in central Kansas will see 1 to 2 inches of snowfall, with the highest amounts north of Interstate 70. Some locally higher amounts are possible north of Russell and Lincoln. The combination of the snow and north wind expected to gust to 35 mph, will lead to hazardous driving conditions from reduced visibility in blowing snow.

The snow will move into central Kansas from western Kansas late Sunday evening. By midnight most areas northwest of a Great Bend to Salina line will see snow and reduced visibility.

By Sunday morning winter weather advisories were already being issued for western and northwest Kansas.