Weekend Snow Possible

Another round of light wintry precipitation is expected this weekend across central and eastern Kansas.

According to the National Weather Service, light snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches is possible across central Kansas late Saturday through early Sunday.

Most of the snow will occur from the mid afternoon on Saturday into the vernight hours. Snowfall accumulations of two to three inches are possible along the I-70 corridor thru early Sunday.

Blowing and drifting snow should remain limited given wind speeds of 10 mph or less.