Volunteers Gearing Up For “Souper Bowl”

Todd PittengerJanuary 14, 2018

In conjunction with the biggest weekends of football games of the year, Salina’s biggest weekend efforts of the year to gather food for the hungry are nearing. The 2018 Souper Bowl of Hope is here.

The Souper Bowl of Hope is an effort of Salina churches and businesses to gather cans of soup. Volunteers will be collecting canned soup donations at all three Dillons stores on Saturday Jan 20th, Sunday Jan 21st, Saturday Jan 27th, Sunday Jan 28th, and Saturday Feb 3rd.

The soup will be donated to five organizations that feed the hungry. Those organizations include:

Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank

 

Salina Salvation Army

 

Salina Rescue Mission

 

Ashby House

 

Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas

 

The goal this year is to collect 52,000 cans of soup, in conjunction with Super Bowl 52.

Salina businesses can also help. Organizers are asking businesses to collect soup and donations from now until Super Bowl Sunday which is February 4th. $25 will allow them to buy 60 cans of soup. You may bring your donations to the Salina Emergency Food Bank or call 825-4241 for pickup.

The collection effort comes at a critical time. The annual “Project Salina” food drive in May helps stock shelves for the summer months. But by late winter, those shelves start to get bare.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

