VIDEO: Connecting to a Cure

A group of dedicated volunteers were on a mission Saturday evening in Salina to raise money in the fight against cancer. The Saline County Relay For Life was held on the campus of Kansas Wesleyan University. This year’s theme was “Connect for a Cure”.

The gathering was a community event to benefit the American Cancer Society and Relay for Life of Saline County. The event is an annual walk to celebrate, remember, and fight back against cancer.

Relay For Life activities included:

Cancer survivors receiving a free survivor t-shirt

Moving speakers

50/50 Raffle

Silent Auction

Games and Activities

Prior to a special luminary ceremony to honor or remember a loved one, John Burchill playing bagpipes led cancer survivors on a march. After parading around campus the survivors were joined by caregivers and loved ones for a second lap.

There were several speakers, including:

Salina Mayor Dr. Trent Davis

Radiation Oncologist Dr. Yazan Abuodeh

Meridian Media News Director Todd Pittenger

2022 Voice of Hope Becky Duncan

The Saline County Relay For Life was part of a nationwide annual series of walk-type cancer fund raising events. Volunteers come together every year at more than 2,500 Relay events like this around the country to support and celebrate survivors and caregivers.

Locally, Saline County Relay for Life volunteers are planning more events throughout the year to raise money for cancer research. A poker run event is planned in September.