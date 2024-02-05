Veto Override Plan Coming Tuesday

In Topeka, State Legislators in the House on Tuesday are hoping to override Governor Laura Kelly’s veto of their tax plan.

Salina area Representative Clarke Sanders tells KSAL News that lower taxes – and political points are hanging in the balance.

“Somebody’s going to have a big political victory over this deal,” Sanders said.

“Either the Governor is going to have her veto sustained, which would be a big political win for her. Or the Republicans are going to be able to override her veto and put this plan into effect.” Sanders added the plan requires 84 votes for the plan to succeed and move forward.

Kelly vetoed the bi-partisan plan in January. If the override is successful in both the House and Senate the bill would set the income tax rate at just over 5-percent.

The move would also eliminate the state’s social security income tax and speed up the end of the state’s food sales tax with a reset to zero – on April 1st.

Governor Kelly shot down the measure because she says it failed to help the middle class and it could put the state’s future and finances at risk.