UPDATE: Fatal Crash East of Abilene

First responders are working the scene of a fatal, fiery rollover crash east of Abilene Tuesday morning.

Law enforcement, firefighters, and EMS responded to eastbound Interstate 70, east of Four Seasons RV. At around 8:45 vehicle flipped off the interstate, landed on a gravel road below, and caught fire.

At least one person was trapped in the vehicle. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that there was at least one person killed in the crash.

As more details become available this story will be updated.

(Photo Courtesy Ryan Ragland – Video Courtesy Beau Boston)