Salina, KS

Now: 55 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 55 ° | Lo: 27 °

UPDATE: Fatal Crash East of Abilene

Todd PittengerMarch 13, 2018

First responders are working the scene of a fatal,  fiery rollover crash east of Abilene Tuesday morning.

Law enforcement, firefighters, and EMS responded to eastbound Interstate 70, east of Four Seasons RV. At around 8:45 vehicle flipped off the interstate, landed on a gravel road below, and caught fire.

At least one person was trapped in the vehicle. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that there was at least one person killed in the crash.

As more details become available this story will be updated.

(Photo Courtesy Ryan Ragland – Video Courtesy Beau Boston)

 

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Wichita Prepares to Host Tournament...

Wichita area law enforcement agencies are ready for the NCAA men's basketball tournament. Dozens ...

March 13, 2018 Comments

Visitor Restrictions Removed at Sal...

Kansas News

March 13, 2018

Rocking M Media Bringing Back Salin...

Top News

March 13, 2018

Driver Injured after Van Hits Parke...

Kansas News

March 13, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Wichita Prepares to Host ...
March 13, 2018Comments
Visitor Restrictions Remo...
March 13, 2018Comments
Driver Injured after Van ...
March 13, 2018Comments
Solomon Woman Wins $20,00...
March 13, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH