Utility Officials: Boost in Wholesale Prices brings Higher Gas Rates

MetrosourceOctober 15, 2021

Kansas residents are going to see higher natural gas bills this winter.

Industry officials say wholesale prices are currently twice what they were at this point last year, an increase that will be passed on to energy customers this winter. Meanwhile, Kansas Gas Service customers reportedly are being charged five-dollars-and-67-cents per thousand cubic feet of gas used.

Last year at this time, the price was three-dollars-and-76-cents. State officials say the average state resident’s monthly gas bill could be one hundred bucks higher over the winter.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

