USD 305 Listening, Learning at Community Meetings

Sparking conversations about learning and life in Salina is the goal of a couple of events planned for community members to attend at Sunset Elementary School on Thursday and Friday.

USD 305 Superintendent Linn Exline joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra to detail how the meetings will be shaped.

Superintendent Exline will share an update about the district’s strategic plan, including the central role belonging plays in that plan. There will be time for discussion and questions. The meetings will take place Thursday, September 1 from 5:15pm to 6:15pm and Friday, September 2 from 9am to 10am. Both meetings will be held at Sunset Elementary School.

The chats are a part of the active collaboration and exchange between Salina residents and their schools.

Additionally, Superintendent Exline will gather feedback and input from staff and students at meetings throughout the school year.