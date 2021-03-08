USD 305 Kindergarten Roundup Registration Opens

Registration for Kindergarten Roundup is open for students who turn 5 years old on or before August 31, 2021. Salina Public Schools offers All Day Kindergarten at each elementary school.

Parents and guardians can register* their child at https://forms.gle/Pge3S6dvLsecW2sM6 to receive more information from the school their child will attend.

Registration will reserve a place for a virtual Kindergarten Roundup event in April that will be held separately by each elementary school.

Getting ready for the first day of kindergarten is an exciting time for both our students and families. The staff at USD 305 look forward to sharing a long-lasting partnership with parents and guardians of their students. Find more information at www.usd305.com.

_ _ _

* Questions about the registration form? Call (785) 309-4671 for help.

Per Kansas law, kindergarteners must be 5 years old on or before August 31, 2021 to begin school in August of 2021.