United Way Even Raises $50 K

The Salina Area United Way’s year-end Rockin’ Around With Paramount fund raising event brought in $50,000.

According to the United Way, this year’s event saw a major $20,000 increase in dollars raised from the previous Dueling Pianos Christmas last year.

Rockin’ Around With Paramount was a benefit for the Salina Area United Way’s 2023-2024 Annual Campaign, raising funds for their thirteen Funded Partners and their new Childcare Initiative for the childcare crisis in Saline County. This year’s event was hosted in the arena, with over 600 people in attendance.

“We are so extremely grateful to all of the people and businesses who attended, gave back, and volunteered to help make Rockin’ Around With Paramount such a successful event,” says Claire Ludes, Executive Director of Salina Area United Way. “The dollars raised from the event will significantly impact our 2023-2024 Campaign, which ultimately turns around and impacts our thirteen Funded Partners who do great and crucial work within our community. The dollars also impact our Early Childcare Initiative Fund at Salina Area United Way, which was created to help combat the ongoing childcare crisis in our community. Our mission at our organization is to Strengthen Our Community and thanks to our amazing and generous community, we are making huge strides in being able to do just that!”

For more information about Salina Area United Way and their 2023-2024 Campaign and how you can give to Strengthen Our Community, visit www.unitedwaysalina.org, or contact the Salina Area United Way office at 785-827-1312.