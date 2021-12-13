Salina, KS

Two New Jersey Men Arrested on I-70

KSAL StaffDecember 13, 2021

Two New Jersey men have been booked into the Saline County Jail after they were found in possession of a large amount of marijuana.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, a deputy stopped a 2021 Toyota Camry on I-70 at mile post 248 for driving in the passing lane when no other cars were around.

During the stop, the deputy noticed some drug paraphernalia and suspected marijuana in the vehicle. A search was conducted, and 49 individual one-pound packs of marijuana were discovered.

Andriy Khlopan, a 23-year-old from Perth Amboy, New Jersey, and Yulian Bilak, a 21-year-old from South River, NJ, were arrested.

They are both charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, no tax stamp on the marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Photos Courtesy of the Saline County Jail booking records:

