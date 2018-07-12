Salina, KS

8 Most Wanted Arrests

Todd PittengerJuly 12, 2018

Eight people on the latest list of Salina’s Most Wanted have been caught.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted goes online. An expanded July list went online back on Saturday.

In an effort to clear up numerous outstanding warrants there are 48 people on the most wanted list in July, instead of the normal 24.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office the arrests include:

  • Marc Allen
  • Gary Erickson
  • Richard Griffin
  • Michelle Hurd
  • Patrick Kirby
  • Amanda Nye
  • Jose Perez
  • Davon Townsend

Since the Salina Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, over 2,700 criminals have been caught, and 392 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

 



