Salina, KS

Now: 91 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 91 ° | Lo: 71 °

Sixth Most Wanted Arrest

Todd PittengerJune 12, 2018

A half-dozen people on the latest list of Salina’s Most Wanted have been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office the latest arrest is Raesha Ann Jenkins-Bolieu. She was wanted for crimes that include trafficking contraband into a correctional facility and theft.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted goes online. The June list went online back on Saturday, June 2nd. Since then there have been six arrests.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, over 2,700 criminals have been caught, and 390 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

 

Jenkins-Bolieu, Raesha, Ann – Felony PV Traffic Contraband into Correctional Facility / Misd Theft

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

Remembering a Fallen Officer

Wednesday will mark 43 years since the last death of a police officer in Salina in the line of duty....

June 12, 2018 Comments

Sixth Most Wanted Arrest

Kansas News

June 12, 2018

United Way Campaign Generates $587,...

Kansas News

June 12, 2018

Central, South Recognized as Top-Pe...

Top News

June 12, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Sixth Most Wanted Arrest
June 12, 2018Comments
United Way Campaign Gener...
June 12, 2018Comments
Estes Allowed to Use Titl...
June 12, 2018Comments
Saline County Sheriff truck
Wheat Field Fire
June 12, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH