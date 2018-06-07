Salina, KS

Fourth Most Wanted Arrest

Todd PittengerJune 7, 2018

The new list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online Saturday. By Monday two of them were caught, a third was caught by Wednesday, and by Thursday there was a fourth arrest.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office the latest arrest is Forrest Noyes. He was wanted for crimes that include felony drug crimes, theft, and battery.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted goes online. The June list went online Saturday.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, over 2,700 criminals have been caught, and 390 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

 

Noyes, Forrest, Christopher, Oscar – Felony PV Poss Meth X2 / Battery X2 / Theft

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

Fourth Most Wanted Arrest

