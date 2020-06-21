Tony’s Pizza Events Center Reopens Sunday

The largest indoor entertainment venue in Salina is back in business. Services for The Ark Church were the first event as the Tony’s Pizza Events Center opened on Sunday.

The venue says its “Together AGAIN!” custom reopening strategy was created using industry standards and recommendations; directives from local, state, and federal governments; guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and health departments; and expertise from Spectra’s leaders and subject matter experts.

Examples of safety steps the venue is taking include:

All staff members, vendors, performers and/or athletes will be temperature checked before being allowed to enter the building.

All staff members will wear masks or face shields during events.

Thorough disinfection of facility before and after events.

Seating maps with Social Distancing spacing in case these are required by a promoter or health advisories that may be active at the time of on-sale.

“We approached the reopening strategy through the lens of our guests, thinking about their full experience from the time they purchase their ticket to when they pull out of the parking lot to head home,” Susan Trafton, Spectra’s General Manager at Tony’s Pizza Events Center, said. “We want our guests and our employees alike to know that every precautionary measure we’ve implemented is to ensure their health and safety while they are at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center. We want our guests to have an enjoyable, straightforward, familiar—and above all, safe—experience.”

In accordance with the guidance and recommendations set forth by the CDC and local health officials, the venue requests that the following guests not attend events at Tony’s Pizza Events Center:

Guests who are feeling sick or experiencing cold or flu-like symptoms (including fever, cough and shortness of breath)

Guests who have been diagnosed with, or believe to have contracted, COVID-19, unless no fever has been present for 72 hours (without use of medicine) and 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared

Guests who have been in contact with an individual diagnosed with COVID-19 within the past 14 days

Guests who have traveled internationally in the past 14 days

The Tony’s Pizza Events Center will continue to provide updates via its website, www.tonyspizzaeventscenter.com, and on Facebook.