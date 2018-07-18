Salina, KS

Now: 89 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 89 ° | Lo: 73 °

Thirteen Most Wanted Arrests

Todd PittengerJuly 18, 2018

Thirteen people on the latest list of Salina’s Most Wanted have been caught.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted goes online. An expanded July list went online back on Saturday, July 7th.

In an effort to clear up numerous outstanding warrants there are 48 people on the most wanted list in July, instead of the normal 24.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office the latest arrests include:

  • Jason Endsley
  • Cristobal Figueroa-Lopez

Since the Salina Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, over 2,700 criminals have been caught, and 392 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

 

Jason Endsley – Felony PV Poss Meth / Criminal Threat / Theft X2

 

Cristobal Figueroa-Lopez – Felony Aggravated Battery

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Sports News

STATE BOUND: Falcons Down Hays for ...

The Salina Falcons claimed their first Kansas Grand Slam tournament championship in 25 years. Salina...

July 18, 2018 Comments

Crash Sends Children to Hospital

Top News

July 18, 2018

Thirteen Most Wanted Arrests

Kansas News

July 18, 2018

Chase Ends With Motorcycle Crash

Top News

July 18, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Thirteen Most Wanted Arre...
July 18, 2018Comments
Garage Fire Causes Extens...
July 18, 2018Comments
Trump Junior Campaigns fo...
July 18, 2018Comments
Abilene Man Reports Ident...
July 18, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH