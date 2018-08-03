Salina, KS

Now: 92 °

Currently: Fair / Windy

Hi: 96 ° | Lo: 75 °

The White Rhino Coming to Zoo

Todd PittengerAugust 3, 2018

The White Rhino is coming to Rolling Hills Zoo.

The zoo and Blue Skye Brewery are collaborating with the release of the new The White Rhino brew.  Premiering at this year’s Zoo Brew Craft Fest on August 25th, the first tasting of The White Rhino brew will be among the over 40 different brews available for unlimited tastings.

According to the zoo, this blonde craft brew is described as an “easy drinking” refreshing beer that delivers a subtle crisp citrus flavor and is a great brew to enjoy during the summer as well as throughout the year.

Blue Skye Brewery and Rolling Hills Zoo took their inspiration from the white rhino, one of the zoo’s iconic species, when developing the new brew.  A percentage of the proceeds from the sale of The White Rhino will raise funds to support the ongoing mission of Rolling Hills Zoo while also creating awareness about the conservation efforts taking place to save the white rhino from extinction.

Following this year’s Zoo Brew Craft Fest, this special brew will be available at two locations in Salina, on tap at Blue Skye Brewery and at Rolling Hills Zoo during select events.

Tickets are on sale now for this year’s Zoo Brew Craft Fest at Rolling Hills Zoo.  For further details and to purchase tickets go to www.rollinghillszoo.org.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Man Arrested after Rampage

A Salina man was taken into custody after allegedly forcing his way into a home so he could drag a w...

August 3, 2018 Comments

Woman Injured after Driving into Ho...

Top News

August 3, 2018

COMCARE Imaging Center Earns MRI A...

Kansas News

August 3, 2018

Unsafe Water at Two Salina Parks

Top News

August 3, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Man Arrested after Rampag...
August 3, 2018Comments
COMCARE Imaging Center Ea...
August 3, 2018Comments
The White Rhino Coming to...
August 3, 2018Comments
Back to School Fair Today
August 3, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH