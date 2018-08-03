The White Rhino Coming to Zoo

The White Rhino is coming to Rolling Hills Zoo.

The zoo and Blue Skye Brewery are collaborating with the release of the new The White Rhino brew. Premiering at this year’s Zoo Brew Craft Fest on August 25th, the first tasting of The White Rhino brew will be among the over 40 different brews available for unlimited tastings.

According to the zoo, this blonde craft brew is described as an “easy drinking” refreshing beer that delivers a subtle crisp citrus flavor and is a great brew to enjoy during the summer as well as throughout the year.

Blue Skye Brewery and Rolling Hills Zoo took their inspiration from the white rhino, one of the zoo’s iconic species, when developing the new brew. A percentage of the proceeds from the sale of The White Rhino will raise funds to support the ongoing mission of Rolling Hills Zoo while also creating awareness about the conservation efforts taking place to save the white rhino from extinction.

Following this year’s Zoo Brew Craft Fest, this special brew will be available at two locations in Salina, on tap at Blue Skye Brewery and at Rolling Hills Zoo during select events.

Tickets are on sale now for this year’s Zoo Brew Craft Fest at Rolling Hills Zoo. For further details and to purchase tickets go to www.rollinghillszoo.org.