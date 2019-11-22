Test Drive Considered a Theft

Salina Police are looking for a suspect and the Ford pickup he took on a test drive but never returned.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a white male convinced a staff member at A & C Motors, 1501 W. Crawford to take a 2012 Ford F-150 for a test run on Thursday around 3:30pm.

The man said he would bring the truck back in 30-minutes and never returned.

Police describe the suspect as a 200-pound, bald, white male who is about 6-foot to 6-foot 3-inches tall wearing blue jeans and a dark jacket.

The blue, F-150 has black rims and a black grill with four O O O O across the front. The pickup is valued at $9,900 and also has Kansas dealer plate: D9417C.