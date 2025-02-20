Teenager Harassed on Online Video Game

Salina Police are investigating a suspect who harassed a teenager on an online video game.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News on Wednesday, February 19th they received a call from a 16-year old boy who stated his father shot his mother at a home in the 500 block of Regent Rd. Allegedly, the boy said he ran to a “Circle K” to hide.

Authorities were unsure if the call was credible, but they arrived to the residence. Officers were able to interview the residents of the home and confirmed no shots were fired, nor any incident had occurred.

Officers determined that the boy who lives at the home, was having issues with an individual he met online while playing Fortnite. Reportedly, the individual who does not live in Kansas was verbally harassing the boy.

The suspect has possibly been identified and the Salina Police Department contacted the FBI for assistance.

The investigation is on-going.