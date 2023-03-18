Salina, KS

Sweet Spring Craft Show Exhibitors Sought

Todd PittengerMarch 18, 2023

Exhibitors are being sought for an upcoming inaugural spring craft show.

Saline County Relay For Life is hosting its first ever Sweet Spring Craft Show in April.  Crafters are being sought to patriciate in the show, which is a benefit for the local Relay For Life cancer fighting effort.

The Sweet Spring Craft Show will be April 22nd from 9 am to 2 pm at the 4H Building in Salina. Crafters and vendors are invited to participate.  The cost for a booth is $40, with the funds going to Relay For Life.

Along with the crafts, food will also be available at the event.

For mor information, and to register, visit the Sweet Spring Craft Show Facebook page or email [email protected].

