The City of Salina tells KSAL News that until further notice, Salina Animal Services will suspend the public spay/neuter program on for Thursday, March 19 to align with President Trump’s COVID-19 guidelines, as well as Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s executive order on social distancing.

For any questions or concerns, call Salina Animal Services at 785-826-6535.