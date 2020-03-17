Smoky Hill Museum Closing

In an effort to comply with the federal government recommendations announced Monday and reduce public exposure to COVID-19, it’s with a heavy heart that we announce the Smoky Hill Museum will be closed to the public starting today, March 17, 2020. We will continue to monitor the region’s response to COVID-19 and will announce when we reopen to the public. Administrative offices will remain open at this time.

The Smoky Hill Museum has always been committed to the well-being of our community. We believe this decision is the right one in order to do our part in protecting public health and shortening the duration of COVID-19.

Thank you for your patience and understanding during this challenging time. We wish you and your family good health.

Ways to Keep Yourself and Your Family Healthy From the Coronavirus: