Smoky Hill Museum Closing

In an effort to comply with the federal government recommendations announced Monday and reduce public exposure to COVID-19, it’s with a heavy heart that we announce the Smoky Hill Museum will be closed to the public starting today, March 17, 2020. We will continue to monitor the region’s response to COVID-19 and will announce when we reopen to the public. Administrative offices will remain open at this time.
The Smoky Hill Museum has always been committed to the well-being of our community. We believe this decision is the right one in order to do our part in protecting public health and shortening the duration of COVID-19.
Thank you for your patience and understanding during this challenging time. We wish you and your family good health.
Ways to Keep Yourself and Your Family Healthy From the Coronavirus:
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- Avoid touching eyes, mouth or nose with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick. The World Health Organizationsuggests maintaining at least 3 feet of space between yourself and an ill person, or someone who is coughing and sneezing.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or the crook of your arm when sneezing or coughing (also known as the vampire cough). Dispose of tissue after use.
- Stay home and away from others if you or your family members are feeling ill.