Smoking Tires, Leads to DUI Arrest

A Salina man is facing DUI charges after he allegedly was seen driving erratically in a bar’s parking lot.

Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that 36-year-old Taner Trautwein was taken to jail after being tased and body wrapped by officers on Sunday night outside the Speakeasy on S. Ohio.

Police say Trautwein attempted to walk away from his vehicle when officers arrived around 7pm and did not comply with requests to stop.

He was transported to the hospital to be checked out and then booked into the Saline County Jail on charges that could include DUI and resisting arrest.