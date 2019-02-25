Salina, KS

Another Most Wanted Arrest

KSAL StaffFebruary 25, 2019

Another person on the latest list of Salina’s Most Wanted has been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the latest arrest is Joanna Deniston. She was wanted on charges that include felony flee and elude, identity theft, forgery, and theft by deception.

The arrest now makes six from the February  list of Salina’s Most Wanted.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s most wanted is released.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, over 2,800 criminals have been caught and 401 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

