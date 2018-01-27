Salina, KS

Silver Alert Issued For Salina Man

Todd PittengerJanuary 27, 2018

Salina Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an elderly man who went missing late Saturday afternoon.

Police say that 89-year-old Gene Oliver Wolfe suffers from Alzheimer’s and dementia and has been known to show physically violent tendencies with his family.

He is 5’5″, 155 lbs, with short gray hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen in Salina, around 3 pm on Saturday. He left his home in a 2002 White Ford Taurus that has a broken tail light with Kansas tag number 096JGM.

Wolfe mentioned going to his parent’s grave-site in Manchester, Kansas but has not been located there.

The Salina Police Department asks that anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Wolfe contact them at 785-826-7210.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

