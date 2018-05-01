Severe Weather Potential Increasing

A storm system is threatening the Great Plains Tuesday with the possibility of severe weather. A swath from Central Kansas to Southern Iowa is expected to feel the impact, including large hail, damaging wind, and even the possibility of tornadoes.

In a conference call early Tuesday afternoon, Forecaster Chris Jakub from the National Weather Service in Wichita said storms will be scattered across the area. The strongest will have the potential to drop hail up to the size of baseballs, and strong tornadoes.

As for the timing, Jakub said the storms will develop sometime after 4:00 in Southwest Kansas between Dodge City and Medicine Lodge. As those storms move northeast they could impact Central Kansas, including the Salina area, by around 8:00 in the evening.

More severe weather is possible on Wednesday as well. A more wide-spread event is anticipated. Though storms are anticipated to be more widespread, they might not be quite as intense as the more scattered storms on Tuesday.